Daily roundup: Police take down over 1,000 malicious IP addresses in Singapore with Interpol — and other top stories today

1. Police take down over 1,000 malicious IP addresses in Singapore in joint operation with Interpol

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently took down more than 1,000 malicious IP addresses here in a joint operation with Interpol.

In a statement on Wednesday (June 11), the SPF said that Operation Secure, which targeted cybercriminal infrastructure, took place from January to April this year... » READ MORE

2. SG60 NDP to see largest number of marching contingents at Padang in over 30 years

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) marks 60 years since Singapore gained independence and will feature 40 marching contingents - the largest number for a parade in the Padang since 1990, where there were 70... » READ MORE

3. Ryan Lian reveals rocky 4 months, including grandma's death and 'eating huat kueh left out for prayer rituals'

Local actor Ryan Lian revealed his grandmother, who raised him, died recently.

In an Instagram post on June 10, the 37-year-old wrote: "Recently, I had time on my hands and went wandering. For the past four months, I wandered the streets and experienced the warmth and coldness of the world... » READ MORE

4. Restaurant Labyrinth to have 2-day collaboration with Culinary Class Wars' Choi Hyun-seok

If you've been keeping up with cooking show Chef and My Fridge, you would have seen the intense showdown between South Korean chef Choi Hyun-seok — who also starred in Culinary Class Wars — and local chef Han Liguang (also known as Chef LG Han)... » READ MORE

