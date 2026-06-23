Daily roundup: Police warn of LTA impersonation scam reappearing, victims lost at least $74k — and other top stories today

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1. Police warn of LTA impersonation scam reappearing, victims lost at least $74k

An old scam variant involving the impersonation of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has re-emerged, the police said on Monday (June 22)... » READ MORE

2. Ex-PropertyLimBrothers' Grayce Tan joins OrangeTee, makes social media comeback

Former PropertyLimBrothers' (PLB) Grayce Tan has joined real estate agency OrangeTee & Tie, according to records on the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA)... » READ MORE

3. CJ Hendry's Juju rabbits sell out due to demand, not hold-up at Customs, IMBA clarifies

SINGAPORE — Artist Cj Hendry’s soft toy rabbits Juju sold out within the first weekend of her exhibition as the result of unexpected demand, not due to a hold-up at the Singapore Customs, exhibition space IMBA Theatre told The Straits Times... » READ MORE

4. Stars celebrate Father's Day with tributes: 'Thank you for allowing me to be a free-spirited daughter'

Many of us - including our favourite stars in showbiz - celebrated the Superman of our lives yesterday (June 22)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com