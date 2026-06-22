Stars celebrate Father's Day with tributes: 'Thank you for allowing me to be a free-spirited daughter'

Many of us - including our favourite stars in showbiz - celebrated the Superman of our lives yesterday (June 22).

We take a look at some heartfelt celebrity Father's Day tributes.

Charmaine Hui

Charmaine Hui, 28, dedicated a bittersweet tribute to her father - the late veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui - with pictures of them beneath a sunny, blue Sydney sky.

She wrote: "Happy Father's Day, Dad! It's been over half a year and I still can't get used to life without you here. I miss you teasing people with a smile, you telling me to come home early for dinner when I'm not busy, and you asking if I'm going to turn on the coffee maker. I miss everything about you!"

Charmaine, who signed on as a professional host with Hong Kong management company Chessman HK in February, added that while at work, she often gets a "low-key" sensation that she's close to him and desperately tries to cling onto it.

"May we always meet in our dreams. Love you endlessly," she concluded.

Benz, who was a Singaporean PR, died in October last year aged 76 from multiple organ failure due to cancer.

Lee Teng

Last August, local host Lee Teng and his wife happily welcomed their rainbow baby Ellison.

Almost a year later, the 42-year-old is celebrating his first-ever Father's Day and he commemorated the occasion with an introspective recount of the day. The family had gone out to the beach which marked the toddler's first time there, which Ellison "didn't like one bit" and burst into tears.

"It turns out not every 'first time' is filled with laughter. Some involve Papa holding you as you cry your eyes out, comforting you while secretly cherishing this precious moment," wrote Lee Teng.

"It wasn't until I became a dad that I realised the best Father's Day gift isn't any material present, but being able to be by your side as you experience one first after another in life."

Chen Xi and Chen Yixin

Former actor Edmund Chen received raving reviews from his two children, actors Chen Xi and Chen Yixin, who poured their hearts out in their Father's Day tributes to him.

Sharing pictures of their moments together over the years, Chen Xi wrote to his 65-year-old father: "I've been thinking about what it means to be a good man. The kind who holds the family together quietly, without making a fuss about it."

Chen Xi, 34, who pursued his master's degree in London in 2023, mentioned that Edmund had flown there alone to find him - something the former still thinks about.

"These small moments. They're not small at all. They're the biggest parts of my life," he continued. "You make me proud to call this family home. And you make me want to be that kind of man too.

His mother, local veteran actress Xiang Yun, took to the comments to show her appreciation for the earnest words.

Last July, Chen Xi married his non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend in Singapore and held their wedding ceremony in Japan attended by guests from 12 countries in April.

Yixin, 26, also voiced her gratitude, sharing pictures of their cheeky moments while she was still a child.

She wrote: "I thought softness was just how the world worked. Then I grew up and went out into it and learned that it isn't... That is when I finally understood you - you gave me everything and asked for nothing back. You spent my entire childhood making your love look like magic, so I would never feel the weight of it. You never told me you were doing it. You just let me find it...

"How to be good, and how to be human, and how those two are not always the same. How to be wrong, own it and try to leave things gentler than I found them. Everything in me worth anything, I found by watching you."

Juin Teh

Local actress-host Juin Teh warmed our hearts with this homage to her father.

"The person who has the least noticeable presence in my family is my dad," wrote Juin. "In my childhood memories, we lived in Johor Bahru. He commuted to Singapore daily for work and did late-night shifts to earn more money.

"Every day when I woke up, he would have just gone to bed. When I came back from school, he'd be on his way out. So in my memories, he was often away."

The 36-year-old then shared that her parents met when they were teens. Her mum had just graduated from secondary school and wanted to continue her education. But her family objected to it due to their financial circumstances.

As such, the couple eloped to Johor Bahru and he began working in Singapore to support her in her studies.

Juin shared that while some thought her mother was the one behind her family's eventual success over the years, she said: "We all know that many of those decisions were made possible by my dad's support behind the scenes - including the fact that I was able to study in Taiwan.

"Thank you Dad for allowing me to be a free-spirited daughter."

At the end of the post, she shared a whimsical video of her dad mischievously joining some middle-aged ladies in their public dancing session during a family trip in Fuzhou, China.

Charmaine Sheh

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh also shared her own memories of her late father.

Posting a photo of herself as a toddler with her parents, the 51-year-old wrote: "After dinner, I was scrolling through my phone and stumbled upon this photo. It's a bit blurry because it's a copy from over 40 years ago - just like my memories of my Daddy.

"From what I recall, Daddy was very vain. He always had to gel his hair and spray on some cologne before leaving home every day. (I still vaguely remember what his cologne smelled like; it was a very masculine scent). Maybe it's a gene I got from him, being vain - because my mum is completely uncaring about her looks."

She fondly recalled her late father's traits that she inherited, like his fair skin and his vanity - which her mum lacked.

"Even though I only had Daddy for a little over five years, it still remains: without him, there is no me. Rest well up in heaven, I'm doing well. Happy Father's Day, Daddy," said Charmaine.

"P.S. I looked up at the sky and saw a twinkling star. I wonder if that's you. Either way, I'll send a cloud to give you a kiss."

Mayiduo

Local content creator Mayiduo, who has son Zi En and younger daughter Ethel, took the chance to reflect on fatherhood in an introspective Instagram post filled with family pictures.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Kelvin Tan, wrote in the caption: "I became a father at the age of 28 and my life changed gears overnight. From late-night karaoke, poker games and supper to an instant shift of changing diapers, making milk and balancing work and family."

He said the new role gave him the necessary leap in "life perspectives", granting him more purposes to build both business prospects and a family simultaneously.

Mayiduo has also starred in the 2026 films Kong Tao and 3 Good Guys and made his feature directorial debut with the comedy film Follow Aunty La released in 2025. He founded an interior design firm SG Interior KJ.

[[nid:738603]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.