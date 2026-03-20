Daily roundup: Popular 90s nightclub Fire Disco returns for 1 night only on March 28 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. One night only: Popular 90s nightclub Fire Disco returns on March 28

If you were a nightclub regular back in the 90s, or just enjoy dancing and partying — it's your time to shine!

Fire Disco will be making a return for just one night on March 28 at Club Vox in Suntec City... » READ MORE

2. Philip Keung had to convince family to let him film horror movie Kong Tao; Mayiduo and Glenn Yong recount supernatural experiences

It might only be acting, but some roles that actors take on will still cause worry among their loved ones.

Speaking to local media recently while promoting his new horror movie Kong Tao, Hong Kong actor Philip Keung recounted his family's objections when he first told them in 2024 he was going to play shaman Ming Ge... » READ MORE

3. Team behind The Meatmen Channel opens new eatery celebrating rice

If you've been salivating over the Asian dishes featured on The Meatmen Channel, you can now get a taste of the food in person.

The folks behind the YouTube channel have opened Rice., a new F&B concept in the heart of the Central Business District at Republic Plaza... » READ MORE

4. Elderly couple fight bushfire in Geylang temple; 1 taken to hospital

An elderly couple fought a bushfire in a temple in Geylang, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou said in a Facebook post on Friday (March 20).

In his post, Cai stated that he was in the area with his wife and rushed to the scene, finding the couple trying to fight the fire with a hose... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com