Daily roundup: Popular halal French restaurant The White Label reopens at new location in Bugis - and other top stories today

1. Popular halal French restaurant The White Label reopens at new location in Bugis

Just last month, The White Label announced it was looking for a new home.

The halal French restaurant was set to embark on a new journey and its final day of service at 734 North Bridge Road was on April 12... » READ MORE

2. This hawker serves up Taiwanese roast chicken and other poultry dishes, but he's vegetarian

Gilbert serves up a Taiwanese speciality chicken dish called tong zai ji, which translates literally as 'chicken in a bucket', at his stall in 118 Depot Lane.

PHOTO: Facebook/Mark Tan, Facebook/Chicken House



Can one cook a dish that one can't taste?

The answer is yes, if you ask the owner of Chicken House, Gilbert Chua... » READ MORE

3. Gossip mill: Aliff Aziz cheated on wife as his 'soul felt empty', Ailee to marry Single's Inferno contestant, Zombieverse sequel reveals cast line-up

Local actor Aliff Aziz (left), South Korean singer Ailee.

PHOTO: Instagram/Aliff Aziz, Instagram/Ailee

After months of a public back-and-forth between him and his singer wife Bella Astillah, local actor Aliff Aziz finally revealed why he cheated on her... » READ MORE

4. 'As thick as a safety pin': Diner nearly swallows metal wire in nasi padang at Tan Tock Seng Hospital food court

The woman was finishing her meal when she found a piece of metal wire in her nasi padang.

PHOTO: Supplied to Shin Min Daily News

The best part of a meal is often savoured last.

But one diner got an unpleasant surprise when she bit on something hard at the final bite... » READ MORE

