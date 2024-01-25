Daily roundup: Popular hawker Butcher The Grill Bar closes, sought support last year due to struggling business — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Popular hawker Butcher The Grill Bar closes, sought support last year due to struggling business

Teh Soon Tiong opened Butcher The Grill Bar in February 2023... » READ MORE

2. 'I just came to try my luck': Long queues at banks for new CNY notes with some turning up as early as 5am

A line formed outside the DBS branch in Toa Payoh as members of the public queued for new bank notes.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

These people may have wanted to start their new year off - not with a bang, but by queuing at a bank... » READ MORE

3. I tried KFC's first-ever halal chicken bak kwa, and here's my honest review

PHOTO: AsiaOne

There's a first time for everything, right?

In my three decades of existence, I've never had a taste of bak kwa (promise)... » READ MORE

4. Creative or cringey? Terence Cao, Dawn Yeoh and Peter Yu sing You Raise Me Up to promote armpit whitening product

He raised a few eyebrows when he hugged women as a marketing tactic on his sales livestreams... » READ MORE

