Daily roundup: Pregnant Selina Jen recounts her fear when her plane was struck by lightning - and other top stories today

1. Selina Jen, 5 months pregnant, recounts her fear when her plane was struck by lightning en route to Bangkok

It's nerve-wracking to experience turbulence on a flight, but holding a loved one's hand can make a lot of difference.

On Monday (May 22), Taiwanese singer-host Selina Jen, shared on the latest episode of her podcast series, Selina-ing Problems, about her fears when she experienced strong turbulence on board her flight to Bangkok in April... » READ MORE

2. 'Someone needs to step up': Lawyer chooses hawker life, sells $2.50 dishes to help poor elderly

PHOTO: Hani Isnin

While many hawkers have been increasing food prices to keep up with inflation, Hani Isnin said she doesn't intend to do so.

Most of the dishes - such as mee rebus, lontong and nasi lemak - at her humble Jalan Kukoh Food Centre stall over at Chin Swee, have and will continue to be priced at just $2.50, she maintained... » READ MORE

3. Is this really 'Singapore's worst lor mee'? TikToker goes to Amoy Street stall for a taste test

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/phatlifeproject

Singaporeans are an opinionated bunch, especially when it comes to food.

Food reviews on Google are a good case in point. You're bound to find scathing criticisms and raving comments about any restaurant or eatery in Singapore... » READ MORE

4. 'Send help': Expat says she'll be homeless in 2 weeks due to 50 per cent rent hike, asks internet for advice

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/intheworldofmari

To be homeless in a foreign country is a scary situation to be in.

For this South African living in Singapore, that may jolly well be the case, she said.

Mari Coetsee shared on TikTok on May 24 that she has been living in Singapore for eight years and is now facing an impending exit from her current place... » READ MORE

