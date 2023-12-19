Daily roundup: Pregnant woman who fell for tingkat delivery scam twice no longer dares to order food via Facebook — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I no longer dare to order food via Facebook, says pregnant woman who fell for tingkat delivery scam twice

A pregnant woman recently fell victim to not one but two scams when she tried to order tingkat meals.

The 40-year-old woman, surnamed Lin, told Shin Min Daily News she contacted four caterers she found on Facebook to enquire about their prices on Nov 22... » READ MORE

2. Joel Choo marries girlfriend of 10 years, local stars turn up in full force

Local actor Joel Choo married his girlfriend, known only as Jiayuan, yesterday (Dec 17)... » READ MORE

3. 'All Singapore food are stolen from Malaysia': Malaysian celebrity takes on Singaporeans on variety show

Maybe he meant it as a joke, or his intention was to be controversial.

Whatever it is, the comments made by a Malaysian participant on a Taiwanese reality show probably won’t sit well with most Singaporeans... » READ MORE

4. Benz Hui's daughter marries in star-studded Hong Kong wedding: Michael Miu, Jessica Hsuan, Bobby Au-yeung and others in attendance

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine Hui, 26, married her Singaporean husband Shane Sim, 28, in a lavish wedding in Hong Kong last Saturday (Dec 16)... » READ MORE

