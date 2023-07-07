Daily roundup: Pritam says SNOC comes across as 'petty' in the Soh Rui Yong matter — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Time to move on': Pritam says SNOC comes across as 'petty' in the Soh Rui Yong matter

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has come out "looking petty" after excluding long distance runner Soh Rui Yong from the national fold, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh told Parliament on Thursday (June 6).

The Workers' Party (WP) chief also shared that the council should take a "more forgiving attitude" towards Soh, despite his latest transgressions... » READ MORE

2. Miss Hong Kong 2023 hopefuls to look out for, including a former Miss Singapore contestant

The Miss Hong Kong 2023 pageant is almost upon us.

After months of selection, the final rounds of interviews for the 26 hopefuls were broadcast last Sunday (July 2)... » READ MORE

3. 'Please forgive me': Malaysian writes apology note to ex-boss, returns stolen money

A convenience store owner in Ipoh, Malaysia recently received a written note from a former employee asking for his forgiveness.

The store owner, who goes by Hamid, took to Facebook to share the contents of an envelope he received on Monday (July 3), reported Sin Chew... » READ MORE

4. 'We want to live in Singapore': Sharon Au and friends conclude after discussing their countries' respective 'crises'

While the recent mad rush for Taylor Swift concert tickets has been a struggle for many, Sharon Au considers it an example of how we are the envy of some of her French and Taiwanese friends.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 5), the veteran actress recalled a discussion with her friends over dinner about their home countries' respective current crises or greatest challenges... » READ MORE

