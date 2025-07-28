Daily Roundup: Punggol Coast Hawker Centre opens, look out for a few notable brands — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Punggol Coast Hawker Centre just opened, look out for names like Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee and South Buona Vista Braised Duck

Live in the north-east? There's a new dining venue option for you to check out — Punggol Coast Hawker Centre.

The 576-seater space, located within Punggol Digital District, opened its doors to the public last Friday (July 25), announced Kopitiam, which manages the venue... » READ MORE

2. 'We will not tolerate it': Car wash operators serving only Singapore vehicles risk losing business licences, says Johor govt

Local authorities in JB have been instructed to revoke the business licences of car wash operators who refuse to serve locals and cater exclusively to foreign customers, including those driving Singapore-registered cars.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Johor Property Expo 2025 at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall on Thursday (July 24), State Housing and Local Government Committee Chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said he viewed such behaviour seriously... » READ MORE

3. Parents scatter joss paper outside door after daughter, 21, refuses to leave boyfriend's Toa Payoh flat

When their daughter did not return home as agreed, the upset parents visited the boyfriend's home in Toa Payoh to pick her up but got into a physical conflict with him.

They returned to the flat the following afternoon and scattered joss paper in front of the unit in hopes the boyfriend would open the front door, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

4. 'I was just a very silly father': Jet Li, dad of 4, reflects on parenting

Jet Li got candid about fatherhood in two videos uploaded to his Xiaohongshu profile on July 24 and 25.

The 62-year-old China-born action star, who has been Singaporean since 2009, said the meaning of parenting changed for him throughout the years... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com