Daily roundup: Queen of Tears actor Park Sung-hoon refutes rumours he's from chaebol family - and other top stories today

1. 'I didn't have any money to eat with my friends': Queen of Tears actor Park Sung-hoon refutes rumours he's from chaebol family

While South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon plays rich and badass characters in hit drama series The Glory (2023, as Jeon Jae-joon) and Queen of Tears (2024, as Yoon Eun-sung), it is actually quite the opposite for him in real life... » READ MORE

2. 'I just want my stuff back': Woman posts fliers at Choa Chu Kang to catch AirPods thief

She wants her AirPods back - and she's pulling out all the stops for it.

A determined Rachel Ong decided to put up fliers under a HDB block in Keat Hong in Choa Chu Kang after her AirPods were taken by a stranger, she shared in a post to Facebook group Complaint Singapore last Thursday (May 2)... » READ MORE

3. Bibi, Got7's BamBam, Sandara Park and more to perform at Waterbomb Singapore 2024

Get your super soakers ready because the first lineup for Waterbomb Singapore 2024 is out.

K-pop stars BamBam (from Got7), Bibi, Kwon Eun-bi, Sandara Park (formerly of 2NE1) and girl group Viviz will be performing at the music and water-themed festival, which takes place at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, on Aug 24 and 25... » READ MORE

4. 'The industry is gradually declining': Second-gen owner closes old-school CD shop in Chinatown after more than 70 years

Just last Friday (May 3), news broke of the iconic Thambi Magazine Store in Holland Village shutting down, which until yesterday had been running for 80 years.

Unfortunately, another long-standing old-school store will be facing the same fate... » READ MORE

