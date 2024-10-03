Daily roundup: Review of Smart #1 Pro+, a smart car for a new generation - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Smart #1 Pro+ review: A Smart car for a new generation

What would a car designed for Gen Z be like? It's a bit hard to imagine, but perhaps the Smart #1 might offer a bit of a clue.

It starts with the name, which is officially pronounced 'Hashtag One'. In full, this car is called the Smart #1 Pro+, which makes it sound like the latest smartphone model that you can pick up from the fancy store on Orchard Road... » READ MORE

2. 'It is unfortunate': Toast Hut at Old Airport Road Food Centre shutters after 17 years

After four months of renovations, Old Airport Road Centre has finally reopened.

But one stall that won't be a part of this reopening is Toast Hut... » READ MORE

3. 'He's very focused': Dasmond Koh on local actor Yang Yan's chances in global K-pop survival competition Starlight Boys

Tasha Low, Ferlyn Wong, Elaine Wong and Alfred Sng. These are the Singaporeans who took their shot at the K-pop industry. Would Yang Yan be the next?

The 23-year-old actor was earlier this week announced as one of 69 trainees selected to compete in the upcoming iQiyi survival competition Starlight Boys, where a few will be chosen to make their K-pop debut... » READ MORE

4. 'Manifestly inadequate': Judge on why Iswaran received a year in jail instead of shorter sentence

In the end, neither the prosecution nor the defence got what they argued for regarding the sentence for the five charges former Transport Minister S Iswaran was convicted for on Sept 24.

The defence, led by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, asked for no more than eight weeks' jail, while the prosecution, led by Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong, pushed for six to seven months then... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com