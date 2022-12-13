Daily roundup: Robbers in Thailand flee after gold shop owner pulls out bigger gun - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No joke: Robbers in Thailand flee after gold shop owner pulls out bigger gun

A gang of armed robbers descended upon a gold shop in the northern Thai province of Tak, only to realise that they'd messed with the wrong target... » READ MORE

2. Man carries daughter across Tuas Second Link on foot after hours-long traffic jam

While stuck in traffic on Tuas Second Link, Will Chua spotted a father carrying his daughter to enter Johor on foot. PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Will Chia

The school holidays are upon us and many are looking to have a quick getaway across the border.

Last weekend, however, some people found themselves stuck in traffic for hours at Tuas Second Link...» READ MORE

3. 2.5-hour queue for 15 minutes of fun: Visitors 'frozen' in long lines at Ice Magic

The event saw large crowds gathering at its premises over the weekend. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Calinnggg

In tropical Singapore, we can only dream of snow. So, it's understandable that many Singaporeans were excited about Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice, a pop-up winter-themed playground that opened at Marina Bay last week.

But would you queue 1.5 hours for some wintry fun? In a TikTok video on Sunday (Dec 11), one woman shared how it wasn't worth the wait...» READ MORE

4. Louis V-gone: Woman says she paid $2,400 for handbag but got an empty box instead

Annapooty spent $2,400 on a handbag from Louis Vuitton but brought home an empty box. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Annapooty

Unboxing a designer handbag is an exciting experience for most, but not for this woman who brought home an empty box.

TikTok user Annapooty uploaded a video showing the box — sans handbag — on Sunday (Dec 11), describing it as her "first [Louis Vuitton] experience gone wrong"... » READ MORE

