Daily roundup: Rugged-looking Santa Fe premium SUV levels up the luxury for Hyundai — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hyundai Santa Fe review: Rugged-looking premium SUV levels up the luxury for Hyundai

When I first laid eyes on the new Hyundai Santa Fe, I did a bit of a double take.

The car's resemblance to a Land Rover is hard to ignore. It's not quite exactly like a Land Rover, but it's close enough to be mistaken for one from afar... » READ MORE

2. PM Wong on US tariffs: Growth will be impacted, leading to fewer opportunities and smaller wage increases

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said that Singapore "may or may not" go into recession this year, but warned that the economic growth will be "significantly impacted" after US tariffs come into effect on April 9... » READ MORE

3. 'I was brought back from the brink of death': Taiwanese singer Tank successfully receives heart and liver transplant

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Tank announced he successfully received a heart and liver transplant last November and was discharged from hospital yesterday (April 7)... » READ MORE

4. 140 coffeeshops in Singapore offering SG60 promotions and discounts, here's what to expect

Visiting your local coffeeshop will soon be much easier on the wallet thanks to a new SG60 initiative.

Singaporeans can look forward to a host of deals and promotions offered by about 140 coffeeshops across the island at various periods throughout the year... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com