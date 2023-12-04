Daily roundup: Russell Lee announces 27th edition of True Singapore Ghost Stories — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Russell Lee announces 27th edition of True Singapore Ghost Stories, calls it his 'most important book' in the series

Guess who's back? Russell Lee has returned with a new collection of spooky stories to make your blood curdle.

Fans of the True Singapore Ghost Stories (TSGS) series can now get their hands on his latest work, the 27th edition... » READ MORE

2. I'm afraid of dying alone at home, says woman seen loitering at Ang Mo Kio void deck

Afraid that she would die alone at home, an elderly woman has been lingering at the void deck at Block 345 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 over the past year.

The woman would occasionally spend the night on the benches there, sparking concerns that she might be homeless, a worried resident told Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. Travellers furious after being 'squeezed like sardines' at Penang airport

Long queues at Penang International Airport (PIA) lasting three to four hours on Dec 2 have left some travellers less than sanguine about their time on the island.

With fewer than half of the immigration counters open that day, long lines of passengers awaiting clearance spanned the length of the arrival hall. Some who were queueing on a stationary escalator with their hand luggage resorted to sitting on the steps, according to social media posts... » READ MORE

4. Ex-actor Kang Chengxi weds, Dennis Chew, Shane Pow, Pornsak, Zhang Zhenhuan and others in attendance

Former actor Kang Chengxi and his girlfriend, flight attendant Amy See, got married at a star-studded wedding last night (Dec 3).

The wedding reception was held at W Singapore and hosted by TV host Pornsak, 41, and actor Shane Pow, 33... » READ MORE

