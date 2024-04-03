Daily roundup: SAF mission crew returns to Singapore after delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. SAF mission crew returns to Singapore after delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza

Two weeks after they were deployed to Jordan to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) mission crew returned to Singapore on Tuesday (April 2)... » READ MORE

2. 'I don't want to work so hard anymore': Henry Thia leaves Mark Lee's agency for semi-retirement

After entertaining local television fans for more than three decades and being involved in over 150 variety shows, movies, TV dramas and online short films, Singapore actor-comedian Henry Thia is going into semi-retirement... » READ MORE

3. Bukit Panjang records 2nd million-dollar flat in less than a year

In less than a year, another flat in Bukit Panjang has changed hands for over a million dollars.

Based on HDB data, the 126 sq m premium apartment, which was sold last month for just over $1m, is located somewhere on the 22th to 24th floor of Block 184 Jelebu Road... » READ MORE

4. 'Never had so much fear in my life': Yvonne Lim, Hong Huifang and other Singapore celebs in Taiwan react to 7.4 earthquake

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien in Taiwan at around 8am today (April 3), leading to four deaths, dozens injured as well as power outage and tsunami warnings for the southern islands of Japan and the Philippines.



It was the strongest tremor to hit Taiwan in at least 25 years... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com