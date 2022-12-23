Daily roundup: Salt Bae banned from US Open Cup final - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Salt Bae banned from US Open Cup final after kissing, holding and slapping World Cup trophy

Following his antics at the 2022 World Cup, Salt Bae has been barred from attending the US Open Cup final...» READ MORE

2. 'Please think twice': Singaporean warns of 'super human jam' at Genting Highlands theme park

PHOTOS: Screengrabs from TikTok/Princesslina37, TikTok/Bibipew

Singaporeans are said to have a penchant for queuing but it seems like the habit did not cross over into waiting in line at amusement parks...» READ MORE

3. Some hawkers at new Sembawang hawker centre lament losses with 30-cent cap on takeaway packaging

PHOTOS: Shin Min Daily News

There has been much ado over the new Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, not least the cost of the stalls' takeaway containers...» READ MORE

4. Man seen trying to open police car door, begging cops for mercy in Geylang – here's what happened

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A video of a middle-aged man in the middle of a skirmish with police officers at Geylang Lorong 16 has been making waves online... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com