Daily roundup: Scoot flight from KL to Singapore cancelled after technical malfunction, passengers allegedly waited 4 hours onboard — and other top stories today

1. Scoot flight from KL to Singapore cancelled after technical malfunction, passengers allegedly waited 4 hours onboard

What was meant to be a short one-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore stretched into hours of waiting for travellers on board a Scoot flight on Monday (Feb 9) night.

One affected passenger said in a Xiaohongshu post on Tuesday that the plane had taxied to the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport after she boarded the plane at about 9pm on Monday and remained on the tarmac for an hour... » READ MORE

2. 'I like to buy old cars at bargain prices': Singaporean delivery rider snags Porsche Cayenne for just $5,800 in Malaysia

The higher cost of living in Singapore has driven a Singaporean delivery rider to buy a car across the border - a move that left several social media users calling it a "steal".

A TikTok video shared on Jan 31 showed Afiq Zayany, 31, showing off his 4.8 litre Porsche Cayenne... » READ MORE

3. 16-year-old student taken to hospital after car knocks him down in Toa Payoh

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital after an accident with a car in Toa Payoh on Tuesday (Feb 10) afternoon.

The accident happened at about 2.50pm along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, towards Lorong 7 Toa Payoh... » READ MORE

4. 'Sorry no Singaporean': Family tries to rent Upper Bukit Timah condo unit, shocked by rejection

Finding a location convenient to call home may not have been easy, but now it seems this Singaporean family has one more hurdle to cross - their nationality.

One Singaporean, surnamed Zhou, was shocked when he was rejected by a property agent due to his nationality while attempting to rent a condo unit along Upper Bukit Timah Road, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday (Feb 10)... » READ MORE

