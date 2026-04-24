Daily roundup: Second peregrine falcon chick found dead in CBD on April 16 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Second peregrine falcon chick found dead in CBD on April 16

A peregrine falcon chick — which took its first fight out of a recess in OCBC Centre earlier in April — was found dead on April 16.

It is also the second of a full clutch of four which hatched on Feb 20 and 22 to have died this month, following the death of another chick on April 4... » READ MORE

2. 'I still received two rounds of applause': Chinese woman in AirAsia flight saga reportedly writes in guarantee letter

Even before the dust has settled on the now-viral videos showing a Chinese woman scolding an AirAsia crew member for not speaking Mandarin, a letter of guarantee purportedly written by her has surfaced.

Letters of Guarantee are not legally binding in China, but they are often used by public security agencies there to offer offenders of non-serious infractions an opportunity for reflection and repentance... » READ MORE

3. Burger spot Working Title to close after 13 years

After over a decade of serving scrumptious burgers, Working Title is closing its doors.

The eatery at Lasalle College of the Arts announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 21) that its last day is April 30.

"13 years is a long time to make coffee, burgers and cause problems. We're calling it a day," Working Title wrote... » READ MORE

4. Darren Wang sentenced to 6 months' jail for obtaining others' personal data

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang, also known as Talu Wang, was sentenced to six months' jail commutable to a fine by the New Taipei District Court yesterday (April 22) for breaching the Personal Data Protection Act in a case linked to his alleged draft evasion scandal.

According to media reports, the 34-year-old had paid the ringleader of an illegal group - surnamed Chen - NT$3.6 million (S$145,000) to falsify medical documents to help him evade compulsory military service. However, Darren subsequently lost contact with Chen as the latter had been detained on separate fraud charges... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com