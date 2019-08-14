Daily roundup: Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway

A lapse in his attention caused nine people to be injured, but his lawyer asked that he be spared a jail term... » READ MORE

2. Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple

Photo: Instagram/sabina_dolezalova_ifbb

Plagued with "begpackers" and rowdy drunks, Bali just can't catch a break when it comes to tourists... » READ MORE

3. Motorist dies after road rage incident on Malaysian highway

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said they arrested a couple involved in a road rage incident... » READ MORE

4. Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance

Photo: Facebook & Instagram

The 56-year-old Chinese star of The Expendables 3 and Lethal Weapon 4 has been battling hyperthyroidism for years... » READ MORE