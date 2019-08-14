Daily roundup: Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway - and other top stories today

PHOTO: The New Paper
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway

A lapse in his attention caused nine people to be injured, but his lawyer asked that he be spared a jail term... » READ MORE

2. Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple

Photo: Instagram/sabina_dolezalova_ifbb

Plagued with "begpackers" and rowdy drunks, Bali just can't catch a break when it comes to tourists... » READ MORE

3. Motorist dies after road rage incident on Malaysian highway

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said they arrested a couple involved in a road rage incident... » READ MORE

4. Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance

Photo: Facebook & Instagram

The 56-year-old Chinese star of The Expendables 3 and Lethal Weapon 4 has been battling hyperthyroidism for years... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Singapore BMW passengers criticised for &#039;chope-ing&#039; parking lot in Malaysia
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for 'chope-ing' parking lot in Malaysia
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks
Is this actor too ugly as a Chinese?
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Man suspected of robbing jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio of items worth $100,000
Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop robbed of items worth $100,000
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway
Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway
Malaysian police find naked body of missing teen Nora Quoirin
Malaysian police find naked body of missing teen Nora Quoirin
Volkswagen driver gets angry note after blocking 2 motorcycle lots at City Square Mall carpark
Volkswagen driver gets angry note after blocking 2 motorcycle lots at City Square Mall carpark
Celebrities Ella Chen, Angelababy dish tips on kissing and making up in their relationships
Kiss and make up: Celebs Ella Chen, Angelababy share tips to resolving lovers' tiffs

LIFESTYLE

54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week
54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
Too much coffee could trigger migraines
Too much coffee could trigger migraines
5 reasons why I&#039;d rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas

Home Works

How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

SERVICES