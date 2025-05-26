Daily roundup: Sharon Yang and Michael Miu, co-stars in The Legend of the Condor Heroes, reunite — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Sharon Yang and Michael Miu, co-stars in 1983 cult hit The Legend of the Condor Heroes, reunite

Nostalgia is a powerful ingredient in making the heart feel fond, and this might stir up some fuzzy feelings... » READ MORE

2. 'We've been promoted': Zhu Houren and wife welcome first grandchild

Congratulations are in order for veteran actor Zhu Houren.

The Zhu household has just welcomed a new addition to the family, and his name is Isaac... » READ MORE

3. ICA to conduct safety review after Woodlands Checkpoint accident

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Saturday (May 24) that it will be conducting a review of safety measures following an accident at Woodlands Checkpoint earlier in the morning... » READ MORE

4. NDP 2025 marks SG60 with expanded celebrations from Padang to Marina Bay

More Singaporeans will be able to partake in this year's National Day Parade (NDP) festivities as the NDP live show will extend from the Padang to Marina Bay for the first time, on National Day (Aug 9)... » READ MORE

