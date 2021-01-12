Daily roundup: She takes leap to be hawker after 15 years in banking sector — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. She takes leap to be hawker after 15 years in banking sector

"When people found out about it, they asked if we were crazy. But we just felt that we could do it and we went ahead. But we just felt that we could do it...» READ MORE

2. That's my spot: Cabby and private-hire driver clash over drop-off point at Wisma Atria

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook via Roads.sg

The private-hire driver also allegedly brandished a knife, Shin Min Daily News reported...» READ MORE

3. Struggling Founder Bak Kut Teh closes 2 of its 4 outlets

The outlet in Hotel Boss in Jalan Sultan was shuttered on Dec 31, 2020. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Second-generation owner Nigel Chua, 45, said the two remaining outlets are struggling too, with business at only 20 to 30 per cent of what it was during pre-Covid times...» READ MORE

4. He drank 100% sugar bubble tea in 30-day experiment and gained 1.9kg

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/CNA Insider

The drinks started to take a toll on host Steven Chia 12 days into the experiment, when he said finishing the last half of his sixth cup of bubble tea was "painful"...» READ MORE

