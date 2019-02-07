Daily roundup: She was treated like s***, says granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: 'She was treated like s***'

The granddaughter of an elderly woman who was being mistreated by her domestic helper has opened up to Stomp about the incident... » READ MORE

2. Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Carrie Wong wasn't afraid to spill the deets in her first interview since her steamy text scandal with fellow actor Ian Fang... » READ MORE

3. From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship

PHOTO: Facebook/Lee Bee Wah

The experience of living in Yishun has not deterred Benz Hui from deciding to seek Singapore citizenship... » READ MORE

4. Man tries to wake couple who are 'passed out drunk' on pavement at North Canal Road

PHOTO: Facebook/Roads.sg

In the video, the man is seen crouching down to pat the guy lying on the pavement... » READ MORE