Daily roundup: Shop theft up 7.6% in 2024, Jurong Point FairPrice outlet most affected — and other top stories today

1. Shop theft up 7.6% in 2024, Jurong Point FairPrice outlet most affected

The total number of shop theft cases increased by about 7.6 per cent between 2023 and 2024, according to the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) annual physical crime statistics for 2024.

This is an increase of about 300 cases from the 3,939 shop theft cases reported in 2023... » READ MORE

2. Jetting off to Japan: Dalmatian flies business class on Singapore Airlines

It's a great way to fly — just ask Spotty, a Dalmatian who flew on Singapore Airlines' (SIA) business class to Japan.

A video shared on Instagram page Spottytheswissdalmatian on Feb 9 captured Spotty flying in style to the land of the rising sun... » READ MORE

3. Actress Kim Sae-ron dies aged 24, had planned to open own cafe

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home at Seongdong-gu, Seoul, yesterday (Feb 16). She was 24 years old.

A friend who had planned to meet her discovered her body and called the police at around 4.50pm... » READ MORE

4. Youths busted for riding illegal mobility devices on Punggol roads

Following a public tip-off on Feb 3, enforcement officers apprehended a group of youths seen riding modified and non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) on the roads in Punggol.

Four non-compliant devices were impounded in the ambush operations... » READ MORE

