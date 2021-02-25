Daily roundup: Show Lo moves on from sex scandal and returns with new YouTube channel — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Show Lo moves on from sex scandal and returns with new YouTube channel
The 41-year-old said on Instagram that his new YouTube channel will release the first video on Saturday evening... » READ MORE
2. Closer scrutiny of government spending needed, says Pritam Singh
He added: "Many Singaporeans are of the view that the salaries of mayors are outrageous"... » READ MORE
3. Would you pay $1m for a recipe? This Maxwell hawker is looking for a successor
This hawker feels that a million dollars is the right price for his 80-year-old brand and recipe... » READ MORE
4. Disney+ has arrived and here are some shows to watch that aren't WandaVision or The Mandalorian
We are going to take a look at some of the hidden gems on Disney+ and bring you on a magic carpet ride into the unknown.... » READ MORE
