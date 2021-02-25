Daily roundup: Show Lo moves on from sex scandal and returns with new YouTube channel — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Show Lo moves on from sex scandal and returns with new YouTube channel

The 41-year-old said on Instagram that his new YouTube channel will release the first video on Saturday evening... » READ MORE

2. Closer scrutiny of government spending needed, says Pritam Singh

PHOTO: The Straits Times

He added: "Many Singaporeans are of the view that the salaries of mayors are outrageous"... » READ MORE

3. Would you pay $1m for a recipe? This Maxwell hawker is looking for a successor

PHOTO: Instagram/darth_yvonne_, mynosh.sg

This hawker feels that a million dollars is the right price for his 80-year-old brand and recipe... » READ MORE

4. Disney+ has arrived and here are some shows to watch that aren't WandaVision or The Mandalorian

PHOTO: Instagram/hamiltonmusical, Screengrab from Disney+

We are going to take a look at some of the hidden gems on Disney+ and bring you on a magic carpet ride into the unknown.... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com