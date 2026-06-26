Daily roundup: Singapore Airlines CEO's pay soars to $9.7m on record $20.5b revenue — and other top stories today

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1. Singapore Airlines CEO's pay soars to $9.7m on record $20.5b revenue

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines (SIA), received a pay package of nearly $9.7 million for the financial year amid the carrier's record revenue of $20.5 billion... » READ MORE

2. Tiffany & Co. to open Blue Box Cafe in Singapore this July

Want to have breakfast at Tiffany's?

You'll be able to do that soon, as luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. is set to open its first Blue Box Cafe in Singapore at Ion Orchard in mid-July, The Straits Times reported... » READ MORE

3. Singapore's manufacturing output rises 13% in May, driven by AI-related demand

Singapore's manufacturing output rose by 13 per cent year-on-year in May, driven mainly by growth in the electronics, precision engineering and general manufacturing clusters... » READ MORE

4. Wu Chun complains about Cathay Pacific customer service after luggage lost for 3 days, airline responds

Former Fahrenheit member Wu Chun has expressed his grievances with Cathay Pacific.

The Brunei-born singer-actor took to Weibo on June 25 to chronicle an ongoing experience with the Hong Kong airline... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com