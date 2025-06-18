Daily roundup: Singapore-based Ami Patisserie chef Makoto Arami wins French Pastry Talent of the Year award — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore-based Ami Patisserie chef Makoto Arami wins French Pastry Talent of the Year award

Chef Makoto Arami, of Singapore-based Ami Patisserie in Scotts Road, has received the Pastry Talent of the Year Award 2025 from French gastronomy guide Le Liste on Monday (June 16)... » READ MORE

2. Malaysia's Klang river clean-up: More than 10 bodies, including infant, discovered since 2022

Over 10 bodies, including that of an infant, have been discovered in the Klang river in Malaysia during cleanup works since 2022... » READ MORE

3. 'Does your gun have bullets?' Malaysian man tries to touch auxiliary officer's weapon at Woodlands Checkpoint, gets jail

A Malaysian man has been sentenced to jail after he attempted to touch an auxiliary officer's gun at Woodlands Checkpoint... » READ MORE

4. Star Awards 2025: Sean Lau among over 200 artistes to attend, Chantalle Ng to make hosting debut

Star Awards is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with more than 200 international and local stars gracing the stage... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com