Daily roundup: Singapore fires head coach Takayuki Nishigaya after poor results — and other top stories today

1. Singapore fires head coach Takayuki Nishigaya after poor results

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) fired Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya on Jan 29, noting that "recent performances and results of the national team have been below expectation"... » READ MORE

2. Mayiduo spends $150k on 7 Rolexes to reward staff: 'Doesn't make sense for the boss to take all the profits'

What would you do with $150,000?

Local content creator and internet personality Mayiduo chose to spend it on gifts for his employees at his interior design firm... » READ MORE

3. 'Next time it's fire': Man in Singapore gets Johor home splashed with paint by loan sharks after making enquiry online

Owe money, pay money - that's how the expression goes when it comes to loan sharks.

But what if you've never owed them money to begin with?... » READ MORE

4. Qi Ji slaps 10% 'festive surcharge' for CNY, draws mixed responses online

It may be common for some businesses to impose surcharges during the Chinese New Year (CNY) period, but not all customers, it seems, are happy to pay that additional charge... » READ MORE

