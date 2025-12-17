Daily roundup: Singapore police step up patrols in certain areas following Bondi Beach shooting — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore police step up patrols in certain areas following Bondi Beach shooting

The police have stepped up patrols in some areas in Singapore, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), following the Bondi Beach shooting on Sunday (Dec 14)... » READ MORE

2. Sisters behind this restaurant chain want diners to 'taste Ipoh' without having to leave Singapore

A longing for mum's cooking has led this pair of sisters to embark on a journey into F&B.

Elaine and Cheryl Tioh left their hometown, Ipoh, in 2000 to work corporate jobs in Singapore... » READ MORE

3. Jeanette Aw reflects on 25 years in showbiz, manager recalls how both cried in 1st year of pastry business

Jeanette Aw celebrated 25 years in showbiz recently in laughter and tears with her team on Lazarus Island.

Reflecting on those years, the 46-year-old local actress-businesswoman shared in a YouTube video released on Dec 14 that the tough part wasn't filming itself, but situations that happened outside of filming, which she could only face it herself... » READ MORE

4. Sexual enhancement candy and weight-loss coffee found to contain controlled substances

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is warning the public against two products being sold on e-commerce platforms that contain controlled substances... » READ MORE

