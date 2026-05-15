Daily roundup: Singapore-registered car driver caught pumping Ron95, claims she was unaware — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Can you forgive me?' Singapore-registered car driver caught pumping Ron95, claims she was unaware

After she was caught pumping Ron95 petrol into her Singapore-registered vehicle at a BHP fuel station in Air Tawar, Malaysia, this driver tried asking for forgiveness, according to a video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Friday (May 15).

In the video, the person recording can be heard confronting the driver — a middle-aged woman — as he paces around the latter's vehicle on Wednesday... » READ MORE

2. 16 seats 'choped': Netizens discuss inconsiderate behaviour at Punggol Coast Hawker Centre

A photograph showing over 16 seats "choped" at Punggol Coast Hawker Centre, close to lunch hour on Thursday (May 14), has sparked a growing discussion on social media on the uniquely Singaporean "culture".

The use of personal items such as tissue packets to reserve, or "chope" a table or seat while one goes to buy food is a long-standing but contentious cultural norm here... » READ MORE

3. Woman, 23, enters police car and turns on emergency lights, later surrenders for investigations

A 23-year-old woman who entered a police car and allegedly turned on its emergency lights is assisting with police investigations.

A video of the incident uploaded to Instagram by @kaypoh.sg on May 13 joked that the woman was playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) in real life. GTA is a popular video game series where players complete missions involving crime and can hijack vehicles... » READ MORE

4. 'MRT Gala': Lasalle's graduation show at Cantonment station draws praise

When it comes to fashion shows, many might picture grand stages, elaborate backdrops or plenty of glitz and glamour.

But Lasalle College of the Arts took a different route for its graduation showcase this year — turning the upcoming Cantonment MRT station into a fashion runway... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com