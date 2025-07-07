Daily roundup: Singaporean drivers rack up over $17k in fines for VEP violations in 5 days — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

Singaporean drivers who were caught without a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) racked up RM57,000 (S$17,200) in fines within five days of full enforcement, according to Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ).

They incurred 190 traffic summonses during this time, added the department... » READ MORE

2. Roblox avatar and lantern: Star Awards 2025 looks that made us go 'huh?'

Fashion is certainly something subjective — what wows you can have the opposite effect on another. And at Star Awards 2025 last night (July 6), some looks definitely hit us with a "I probably wouldn't wear that" moment... » READ MORE

3. Naomi Neo celebrates 1m Instagram followers after 14 years

Fourteen years ago, Naomi Neo started out as a humble blogger.

And just a few days ago, the local content creator hit 1 million followers on Instagram... » READ MORE

4. Woman injured on SMRT bus after bottle thrown at vehicle shatters window

A woman was injured after a bottle struck and shattered the window of a moving SMRT bus along Orchard Road on Saturday (July 5).

According to a post uploaded on Xiaohongshu, images show the shattered upper-deck window of the bus... » READ MORE

