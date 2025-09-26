Daily roundup: Singaporean granted discharge not amounting to acquittal for drug charge issued detention order — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporean granted discharge not amounting to acquittal for drug charge issued detention order

A Singaporean man whose drug trafficking charges were temporarily dropped has been issued a detention order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday (Sept 26).

Benny Kee Soon Chuan, 32, is suspected of supplying and distributing drugs in Singapore. In September 2024, he was repatriated from Thailand and charged with engaging in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine... » READ MORE

2. 11 taken to hospital in Ang Mo Kio HDB blaze; 2 teens arrested for mischief by fire

Eleven people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at Block 510, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, on Thursday (Sept 25) night.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a call for assistance was made at around 8.25 pm... » READ MORE

3. I visit USS Halloween Horror Nights 13 and rank the haunted houses based off my screams

Wake me up once September ends because that means it is the start of the spookiest month of the year.

Per my annual tradition, I visited Universal Studios Singapore's (USS) Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) event to get my yearly dose of scares and screams... » READ MORE

4. Ben Yeo reveals 6-pack abs in 47th-birthday photo shoot

Local actor-host Ben Yeo marked his 47th birthday with a photo shoot revealing his six-pack abs.

In an Instagram post on Sept 23, he said he collaborated with a few friends to "mark a personal milestone"... » READ MORE

