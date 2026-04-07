Daily roundup: Singaporean man hit by car while jaywalking in JB — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

A Singaporean man was injured after being struck by a car while jaywalking across a road in Johor Bahru.

The incident occurred along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak... » READ MORE

2. He Yingying buys home: 'Best believe I practised my pineapple-rolling stance'

Local actress He Yingying took to Instagram yesterday (April 6) to announce that she has bought a home, giving fans a sneak peek of her new abode.

In a carousel unveiling her home for the first time, the 31-year-old posed on her spacious balcony with a pineapple bound... » READ MORE

3. World Cup 2026: Singapore Airlines to screen live matches on board flights

Flying with Singapore Airlines (SIA) while the World Cup matches are ongoing?

You will be able to watch the game on your flight. From June 11 to July 19, SIA will screen the football matches live... » READ MORE

4. Use fans instead of air-conditioning, take public transport over driving, DPM Gan urges

Singapore residents can play their part in dealing with the current energy crisis by using fans and taking public transport, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Tuesday (April 7).

Delivering his ministerial statement about the impact of the Middle East conflict... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com