Daily roundup: Singaporean slams motorists over 'disrespectful' flag display on side mirrors - and other top stories today

1. Singaporean slams motorists over 'disrespectful' flag display on side mirrors

A Singaporean is calling out car owners who wrap the Singapore flag around their vehicle's side mirror to celebrate National Day.

Stomp contributor Francis said they are doing it for all the wrong reasons... » READ MORE

2. Marvel introduces Singaporean mutant in new X-Men comic

Forget Deadpool or Wolverine, there's a new superhero in town.

Her superpower? Being able to do anything she sets her mind to... » READ MORE

3. Olympic medallist Max Maeder receives rousing welcome upon return to Singapore

The arrival hall at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was busier than usual and crackled with anticipation before dawn on Aug 13 as Singapore welcomed its youngest Olympic medallist, kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, back home... » READ MORE

4. 'She's in her hot era': Yuri of Girls' Generation surprises fans with bikini photos

Kwon Yuri of Girls' Generation is certainly making her fans feel the heat this summer.

In a recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old shared photos of her posing in two bikinis at a resort. A quick scan of her account shows that these might be her most daring photos so far... » READ MORE

