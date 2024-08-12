'She's in her hot era': Yuri of Girls' Generation surprises fans with bikini photos

Kwon Yuri of Girls' Generation is certainly making her fans feel the heat this summer.

In a recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old shared photos of her posing in two bikinis at a resort. A quick scan of her account shows that these might be her most daring photos so far.

The comments section was filled with surprised fans, with some guessing that the photos were taken in Bali.

"Our Yuri living her best life," commented one fan.

"Shocked to see my bias suddenly wearing a bikini," said another. Bias is a term used by K-pop fans to indicate their favourite member of a group.

Another remarked: "She's in her hot era."

One noted that a few of the Girls' Generation members are travelling in different countries: "Taeyeon is in Germany, Seohyun in Singapore and Yoona is in Saipan. Yuri, are you in Bali?"

Last week, Seohyun posted photos of herself at Jewel Changi Airport's famed Rain Vortex and videos taken at other tourist hotspots like Gardens by the Bay.

It seems the 33-year-old idol-actress might still be in town as she uploaded more snaps of herself along the Singapore River.

The group recently celebrated their 17th debut anniversary.

Yuri is back on screen in the third season of Disney+'s The Zone: Survival Mission and due to appear as a guest in the Aug 18 episode of The Backpacker Chef season two, available on Viu.

