Daily roundup: Singaporean transforms from flab to fab with One Punch Man workout - and other top stories today

1. Singaporean guy transforms from flab to fab with One Punch Man superhero workout

38-year-old Singaporean Sean Seah uploaded his take on the 30-day One Punch Man challenge on Facebook which has since gone viral, accumulating over 220K views and 5K shares...» READ MORE

2. Taiwan model takes it to the extreme to achieve 'mini face'

Photo: Instagram/BearGenie

How much is too much when it comes to hitting your beauty goals? Taiwanese model-influencer Belle Zhuo (more commonly known as BearGenie) posted a picture of her face almost fully covered by acupuncture needles on Wednesday (March 13), shocking her Instagram followers...» READ MORE

3. Sex, lies and video: K-pop world rocked by sex scandals

Photo: Reuters

South Korea police are due to question two K-pop stars - Seungri and Jung Joon-young - on Thursday over allegations of sex tapes, secret chat about rape, and deals facilitated by prostitutes, in a sex scandal that has rocked South Korea's music world and hit entertainment stocks...» READ MORE

4. US pilots reported problems with Boeing 737 MAX

Photo: AFP

At least four pilots made reports following the October crash of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia shortly after takeoff, all complaining that the aircraft suddenly pitched downward, according to documents reviewed by AFP on a flight safety database...» READ MORE