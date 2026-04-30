Daily roundup: Singaporeans charged with littering in JB attend first community service session — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporeans charged with littering in JB attend first community service session

The two Singaporeans charged with littering in Johor Bahru have attended their first community service session at the Taman Pulai Bestari recreational park in Johor Bahru on Thursday (April 30)... » READ MORE

2. Bedok hawker stall offering affordable desserts to close after 28 years

Feng Shan Desserts, which has been around since 1998, will be shuttering on May 3... » READ MORE

3. Teen accused of licking iJooz straw allowed to leave Singapore for school-related trip to Manila

A teenager accused of licking a straw from a vending machine before putting it back has been allowed to leave Singapore for a school-related trip to the Philippines in May... » READ MORE

4. Ayden Sng stars in China BL drama Double Helix said to release in May

Ayden Sng is starring in his first boys' love (BL) drama Double Helix... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com