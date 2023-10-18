Daily roundup: Singapore's Chinatown makes world's coolest neighbourhoods list, ranks 14th behind Hong Kong and Tokyo — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore’s Chinatown makes world’s coolest neighbourhoods list, ranks 14th behind Hong Kong and Tokyo

Beyond the shiny Central Business District (CBD) area and shopping district of Orchard Road, Singapore holds many hidden sights and experiences in her many neighbourhoods... » READ MORE

2. 'Short-tempered and brusque': Chinese tourist says Singapore service staff unfriendly compared to Malaysian counterparts

We may be neighbours, but the service standards of staff in Singapore and Malaysia are worlds apart — or at least, that's what this Chinese tourist has claimed... » READ MORE

3. Owner of famous Amoy Street Food Centre fish soup stall to sell business for at least $700k, will close if no successor

A sight that many Central Business District office workers are undoubtedly familiar with are the long queues at Piao Ji Fish Porridge during lunch.

But this may soon be no more... » READ MORE

4. ''I'm waiting for the grand finale they wrote': Hong Kong actress on rumours of Felix Wong proposing to her 3 years after wife's death

Does having a few meals together imply two people are going to get married? That's what the internet thinks, apparently... » READ MORE

