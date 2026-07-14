Daily roundup: Singapore's economy grew 5.7% in second quarter of 2026, driven by AI demand — and other top stories today

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1. Singapore's economy grew 5.7% in second quarter of 2026, driven by AI demand

Singapore's economy grew 5.7 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, easing from 6.3 per cent in the previous quarter based on advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Jul 14).

Economic growth for the quarter was also marginally higher than that of the same period last year, which came in at 5.4 per cent... » READ MORE

2. 'Boy band Nexz win on fan service, going up all floors of theatre to meet fans at Singapore concert

Global boy band Nexz were stealing hearts from all three levels of Capitol Theatre last night (July 12) at their Mmchk: Not Typical tour.

The group consists of Japanese members Yu, 21, Tomoya and Haru, both 20, Seita, turning 20 in November, Hyui, 19, and Yuki, 19 in September, as well as South Korean member So Geon, 20 in September... » READ MORE

3. Where is the best chicken rice in the world? Man eats 48 plates across 8 cities to find out

If there is one thing Singaporeans will defend with all our might, it's probably chicken rice.

Many nations claim they do it best, so one man has decided to put it to the test in a TikTok video posted on Sunday (July 12)... » READ MORE

4. SIA cabin crew praised for retrieving woman's ring lost in plane seat: 'They constructed an entire tool'

A woman said she was "impressed" when Singapore Airlines cabin crew launched a full-scale rescue mission to retrieve her ring after it fell into a gap in her plane seat.

A video shared on social media on Monday (July 13) by user @cforcassan shows a male crew member lying on the ground as he searches beneath the passenger's seat for the lost ring... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com