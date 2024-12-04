Daily roundup: Singapore's La Bottega Enoteca ranks 15th in Asia-Pacific on pizzeria guide's 50 Top Pizza list — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore restaurant La Bottega Enoteca ranks 15th in Asia-Pacific on Italian pizzeria guide's 50 Top Pizza list

Singapore has been gaining recognition for our dining scene.

Having appeared recently on international culinary guides like La Liste, The World's 50 Best Bars and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, we now have another accolade to add to the list...

2. Death of woman in Dover flat classified as murder; police looking for man who fled overseas

The police are seeking assistance from overseas authorities to locate a man connected to the death of a woman in an HDB flat in Dover Road on Monday (Dec 2).

The death has been classified as murder, the police said on Dec 3 when contacted...

3. No monkey business, please: Macaques 'escorted' out of Changi Airport

Even primates need a year-end holiday, it seems.

Multiple visitors spotted two monkeys walking around Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Tuesday (Dec 3), and some shared videos of the animals' antics there...

4. Mickey Huang gets 8 months' jail for possessing child porn; claimed he'd bought explicit material to 'relieve stress'

Taiwanese host Mickey Huang has been sentenced to eight months in prison for possessing sexually explicit images of minors, the Taipei District Court announced on Tuesday (Dec 3).

Taiwanese media reported that the 52-year-old entertainer was charged under the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act by the Taipei District Court this morning...

