Daily roundup: Singtel reports $1.3b loss in second half of financial year due to Optus-led impairments — and other top stories today

1. Singtel reports $1.3b loss in second half of financial year due to Optus-led impairments

Singtel on May 23 posted a 64 per cent drop in full-year net profit hit by a previously-announced $3.1 billion impairment charge, most of which came from its Australian subsidiary Optus.

The company said net profit for the year to March was $795 million, compared with $2.23 billion a year ago, as a result of an exceptional loss of $1.47 billion... » READ MORE

2. Passers-by try to break car window to save trapped driver who lost consciousness after accident

A group of passers-by have been lauded for helping an unconscious driver trapped in his car after an accident.

A video circulating on social media shows two men attempting to break the window of an SUV which had mounted a kerb... » READ MORE

3. 'Best punishment ever': Driver made to U-turn back to JB after getting caught on Causeway bus lane

In wanting to save time by cutting the queue, this driver on the Causeway ended up having to wait in line for a longer time instead.

The motorist had to make a U-turn — back to Johor Bahru (JB) — after auxiliary police officers caught him in the dedicated bus and lorry lane... » READ MORE

4. World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2024 list: Steakhouse in Singapore ranks best in Asia, 38th worldwide

Steakhouses in Singapore aren't too difficult to come across.

But a quality steakhouse with international recognition might be a little more rare... » READ MORE

