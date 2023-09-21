Daily roundup: Sister of Blackpink's Jisoo gains attention for her stunning looks - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Visual attack': Sister of Blackpink's Jisoo gains attention for her stunning looks

Blackpink's Jisoo is known as the visual of the group and it seems like good looks run in the family.

The 28-year-old wrapped up the Born Pink world tour with her fellow members over the weekend with two final concerts in Seoul, South Korea... » READ MORE

2. Tan Kin Lian doesn't mind sharing his personal information publicly, says bank account details 'not sensitive'

He may have lost his second presidential bid earlier this month, but Tan Kin Lian has been keeping busy with social media... » READ MORE

3. Sheila Sim disbanded own fanclub to avoid feeling 'obligated to stay around'

Fan clubs for celebrities are common and usually even welcomed by the stars themselves.

But we don't usually hear of one disbanding their own fan club... » READ MORE

4. Worth it? Ghib Ojisan checks in to Marina Bay Sands' $1,750-a-night suite

In need of a staycation? If price isn't too much of an issue, this urban sanctuary might be to your liking.

YouTuber Ghib Ojisan recently had the opportunity to indulge himself in a staycation like no other... » READ MORE

