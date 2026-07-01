Daily roundup: Skills and Workforce Development Agency to focus on 3 key areas for good jobs, skilled workforce — and other top stories today

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1. Skills and Workforce Development Agency to focus on 3 key areas for good jobs, skilled workforce

Singapore's newest statutory board, the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA), officially began operations on Wednesday (July 1), bringing together skills and workforce development, as well as employment functions under one roof.

The new agency, formed through a merger of SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore, falls under the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and is jointly... » READ MORE

2. New clearance hall eases Woodlands Checkpoint jams, speeds up worker commutes

Traffic flow during peak hours at Woodlands Checkpoint has improved following the opening of a new clearance hall, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (June 30).

The new hall — created by repurposing part of the departure cargo zone at Woodlands Checkpoint — is dedicated to chartered buses and vans ferrying workers between... » READ MORE

3. Diner stunned by $294 crab beehoon bill in Geylang, says it's 'insane'

A diner was left stunned after paying a whopping $294 for a plate of crab bee hoon at a Geylang eatery.

In a TikTok video on Monday (June 29), the woman documented her dining... » READ MORE

4. 14,000 tickets sold in 3 hours: Additional Dear You screenings attract long queues

Cinemagoers in Singapore are hungry for more screenings of Dear You in Teochew dialogue, it appears.

Nearly 14,000 tickets from 40 additional screenings were snapped up in three hours after they went on sale on Sunday (June 28) afternoon, according to... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com