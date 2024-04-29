Daily roundup: South Korean man impresses staff at local nasi padang stall as he tries to order food in Malay - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. South Korean man impresses staff at local nasi padang stall as he tries to order food in Malay

Ordering nasi padang can be a jittery experience, especially if you don't speak the local lingo.

Felicia Song's husband hails from South Korea... » READ MORE

2. Standoff in Yishun industrial complex: Tenant accuses neighbour of hammering lorry, blocking fire escape route

For the past two months, a man surnamed Wang has been troubled by his neighbour who was allegedly blasting loud music.

Wang, who runs a storage business on the third floor of YS-One industrial building... » READ MORE

3. 'Brings back lots of memories': Chen Liping stars in The Little Nyonya spinoff Emerald Hill, recounts own childhood there

When preparing for her role in the upcoming local drama Emerald Hill — named after the quaint neighbourhood near Somerset MRT station, local veteran actress Chen Liping has a lot of flashbacks of her childhood, because it was a place she frequented as a child.

"My grandmother lived in the area," the 58-year-old actress shared... » READ MORE

4. No bed, women only: Sengkang room rental listing by Singaporean man leaves netizens baffled

Would you rent a room that doesn't have a bed or air-conditioning?

Or how about one where the landlord says only females need apply?

A listing posted by Facebook user Ken has come under public scrutiny... » READ MORE

