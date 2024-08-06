Daily roundup: Spike in million-dollar HDB flats resold in July - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Spike in million-dollar HDB flats resold in July, with Kallang Whampoa recording 23 transactions

The number of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats resold at more than $1 million hit another all-time high in July with 120 transactions, while overall resale prices continued to rise on strong market volume in the month... » READ MORE

2. 35-year-old killed in Yishun: Suspect taken by police to flat and lift landing

The 49-year-old man charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in a Yishun HDB block was brought back to the crime scene on Tuesday (Aug 6) morning... » READ MORE

3. 'Challenging to survive with no footfall': Retro office-themed cafe in Thomson to shutter a year into business

Bing Tang Tang Shui celebrated its grand opening last September.

Before getting the chance to hit its one-year mark though, the retro office-themed cafe is set to shut down for good... » READ MORE

4. 'Awkward, nervous, scared': Zhai Siming and Chase Tan go shirtless in public for scene in new drama

Those who were at Yishun Central 1 last Friday (Aug 2) afternoon would have seen two young men at a durian stall in white singlets. As a female customer bargains for a good price, she settles on purchasing the durians if one of the young men takes his singlet off... » READ MORE

