Daily roundup: Stall vendor and diner argue over size of scallops in $6 soup - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Go ahead and lodge a complaint': Stall vendor and diner argue over size of scallops in $6 soup

A woman was left shell-shocked by the measly portions in her $6 meal from a food court in Toa Payoh.

Stomp contributor IK visited the spinach soup stall at Koufu food court in HDB Hub on Apr 9... » READ MORE

2. Local celebs show support for Li Nanxing's newly relocated mahjong-themed cafe at Keong Saik Road

If you fancy a game of mahjong as well as traditional Chinese desserts, your eyes and tastebuds will be in for a treat at this mahjong-themed dessert cafe... » READ MORE

3. 'Not happy, don't come to work': Boss in China gives staff 10 extra days of leave

Feeling down? Many people would still head to work but the staff at this company in China can take "unhappy leave"... » READ MORE

4. Indonesian maid runs off after working in Singapore for less than 2 months

Carrying a plastic bag, the Indonesian maid headed downstairs to throw out the trash.

But the 37-year-old never came back. She had left the house at 10pm on March 31... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com