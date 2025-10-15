Daily roundup: Sun Xueling says govt looking to get more legal powers to crack down on illegal online cross-border services — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Govt looking to get more legal powers to crack down on illegal online cross-border services: Sun Xueling

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) are looking to obtain further legal powers to curb illegal carpooling services on chat groups, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling in Parliament on Wednesday (Oct 15).

This means that online platforms will have to comply with LTA's requests to remove...

2. Girl, 16, stabbed to death by schoolmate, 14, at Selangor secondary school

A 16-year-old female student died after she was allegedly stabbed by a male schoolmate at a secondary school in Selangor, on Tuesday (Oct 14).

According to Bernama, a 14-year-old male suspect from the same school in Pentaling Jaya, was arrested shortly after the incident...

3. 'I promise to stay with you, for all eternity': Candyce Toh expresses support for husband Hong Junyang who recently declared bankrupt

Local actress-host Candyce Toh has expressed her support for her husband Hong Junyang, who declared bankruptcy recently.

In an Instagram and Facebook post yesterday (Oct 14), the 45-year-old thanked everyone for...

4. Singaporean involved in $32m luxury goods scam with Thai wife jailed for more than 5 years

A Singaporean man who helped his Thai wife run a multi-million-dollar luxury goods scam was sentenced to a jail term of five years and 10 months.

Pi Jiapeng, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges for fraudulent trading, breaching his duties as...