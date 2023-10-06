Daily roundup: Superdry Suntec outlet holds closing-down sale with discounts up to 60 per cent, last day on Oct 22 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Superdry Suntec outlet holds closing-down sale with discounts up to 60%, last day on Oct 22

Attention Superdry fans! The Suntec City outlet is set to close its doors on Oct 22, and they're offering a fantastic clearance sale.

Yes, you heard it right! Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 60 per cent on all items throughout the store. But that's not all — if you're planning to shop for more than one item, you'll receive additional discounts... » READ MORE

2. 'I don't want to, I had a hard time earning it': Chow Yun Fat says it was wife who decided to donate his $979m assets

With multiple successes over his 50-year career in the entertainment industry, you would probably think that legendary Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat would have all aspects of his life in the palm of his hand.

However, at a press conference at Busan International Film Festival yesterday (Oct 5), the 68-year-old revealed that his wife, Singaporean Jasmine Tan, 63, controls their finances in the family... » READ MORE

3. Fake FairPrice and Sheng Siong apps leave victims $403k poorer

There is a variant of malware scams that involves fake Sheng Siong and FairPrice Group, the chain of supermarket and department stores, mobile applications, the police warned on Friday (Oct 6).

At least 11 victims have lost a total of $403,000 or more since September, the police added... » READ MORE

4. 'This is how a marriage should work': Gen Z couple's team effort in handling kids leaves netizens impressed

Some of us have the luxury of respite after ending a long day at work.

For parents with young children, however, it can feel like the real work has just begun... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com