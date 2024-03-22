Daily roundup: Taiwan bus driver earns praise online for turning back to fetch student who missed last bus — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Taiwan bus driver earns praise online for turning back to fetch student who missed last bus

A secondary student in Taiwan found herself stranded at a bus terminal after missing the last bus home by mere seconds... » READ MORE

2. A snack to die for: Pasar malam vendor in Malaysia goes viral for selling food resembling 'pocong'

PHOTO: TikTok/Yusri_baharin

Every striving business aims to have a unique selling point.

And it seems that Yusri Baharin's pasar malam stall in Malaysia has a deathly one, so to speak... » READ MORE

3. 'Customers complain I'm too slow': Food delivery rider with polio worried PMA speed cut will slow him down even more

PMA user Hong Dequan (transliteration) works as a food delivery rider for Foodpanda.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Lianhe Zaobao

Delivering food to hungry customers has always been a race against time for personal mobility aid (PMA) user Hong Dequan (transliteration)... » READ MORE

4. Double date? Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin, Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook spotted together at baseball game

A goblin, grim reaper, heiress and a North Korean soldier all in one place? Hopefully, you get the reference... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com