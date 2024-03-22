Double date? Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin, Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook spotted together at baseball game

A goblin, grim reaper, heiress and a North Korean soldier all in one place? Hopefully, you get the reference.

South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin - affectionately nicknamed Binjin - were spotted at the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game for the MLB Seoul Series 2024 yesterday (March 21), and behind the Crash Landing on You stars was another beloved K-drama duo - longtime best friends and Goblin co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook.

The four were seen chit-chatting and laughing throughout the game, and videos of them quickly went viral on X with netizens jokingly calling the meetup a "double date".

gong yoo, dongwook & binjin double date at mlb seoul today 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q4gZKQjAzY — pras (@hyovrse) March 21, 2024

"Gong Yoo and Dong-wook look more like a couple than the real couple," mused one netizen. The two were wearing matching Padres jerseys.

"The combination I never thought I would need," said another.

Another remarked: "I need to remind myself they (Gong Yoo and Dong-wook) are uncles in their 40s and not some babies to coo at."

A netizen later pointed out that actor Kim Jae-wook was "third-wheeling" next to Gong Yoo and Dong-wook.

so it was actually jae uk who was third wheeling, huh? pic.twitter.com/SwY9UC7BJh — dion (@waeonysus) March 21, 2024

Actor Song Joong-ki and wife Katy Saunders were also seen in the spectator seats that day. Exo's Baekhyun sang the US and South Korean national anthems while girl group (G)-idle performed a set of their songs.

MLB's two-game series of the 2024 season ran from March 20 to 21. Prior to the opening games, there were four exhibition games on March 17 and 18. All were held at the Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul.

Actress Jeon Jong-seo threw the ceremonial first pitch on March 17.

On March 20, girl group Aespa performed a set before the first game, which was attended by Astro's Cha Eun-woo, 2PM's Ok Taec-yeon, former BigBang frontman G-Dragon, celebrity couple Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young as well as T-ara's Ji-yeon and her baseball player husband Hwang Jae-gyun.

얘들아 갑자기 눈이 맑아짐 pic.twitter.com/3GGe4aLuIG — 디어 (@dearbears_) March 20, 2024

